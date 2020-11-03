VIRAL: Trick-Or-Treaters Leave Candy for Child With Cancer

"If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens, you're wrong."

Courtney Thomas is a registered nurse at a children's hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and she's had a full-plate for a long time now - she's also the mother of a child with cancer.

To protect their sick child, they placed a sign in their yard, politely asking trick-or-treaters NOT to come to their door during this pandemic year. The sign read, "Cool costume! Sorry, no candy, child with cancer. See you next year!"

Obviously, Courtney and her husband T.J. were keeping an eye on their doorbell cam, as they usually receive hundreds of trick-or-treaters in their neighborhood. They noticed that people were stopping in their yard, so T.J. went outside ... and found that kids had been leaving candy at the sign for THEIR sick child.

Seriously... If the parents of anyone who did this sees this, PLEASE tell them how much it means to us and our kiddos. On the best candy night of the year kids freely and generously shared with strangers and showed so much love and kindness. So amazing

She also went on to share links to two different organizations that help children with cancer, saying, "Childhood cancer is something we wish no family ever had to endure, but there is so much love, hope, and support! If anyone feels led to support financially, these are 2 amazing groups we know of and are so thankful for."

Kudos to these kids and their parents, who have obviously raised some amazing kids.