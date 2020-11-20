Visit Cheyenne Previews Old West Holiday 3D Light Show

Who is ready for some holiday cheer Saturday? I'm pretty pumped to watch the lighting downtown, but the 3D light show? I've never seen one of those for Christmas, and I can't wait to check it out! Our friends at Visit Cheyenne must know how we all feel, so they have a sneak peak at what we can look forward to tomorrow.

I just got chills and a rush of energy and happiness all at once. What a great video. This is going to be so much fun! Downtown Cheyenne is coming in with the heavy gloves to knock us into enjoying the holiday season and getting our minds off everything that's happened this year.

Just a reminder of all the events tomorrow to bring the kiddos out to, or, ya know, just yourself, it all starts at 4:30 with the lighting celebration, followed by the 3D light show from 5:30 to 7:30.

Join us along Capitol Avenue from the Wyoming State Capitol to the Historic Depot Plaza for a first-ever hanging of the wreaths and lighting of the city. Cowboys and cowgirls will be bringing wreaths into town and handing them to City, County, and State officials to festively hang on light poles. Once the wreaths are hung, witness as the streetlights are all lit in unison signaling the beginning of the season! The 3D Projection show on the Depot will top the whole night off in amazing style.

If you're attending, just remember to bundle up, the high will be close to 50, but will get cooler as the sunsets for the festivities.