Visit Cheyenne Says ‘We Miss You Too’ in New Video

The folks at Visit Cheyenne have a new video out (see it above) that is all about anticipation. The anticipation of rediscovering Cheyenne.

The message is about looking to the future, and planning to enjoy all of Chyenne's wonder when everyone can be together again. When we can gather at the Depot Plaza again, cheer along with other fans from the stands, and get together at our favorite spots.

The video is part of an effort to remind people that while things are shut down right now, that only means the fun is postponed, not canceled.