Visit The Durham Bison Ranch, Wyoming [VIDEO]

It all began in the 1930’s when Armando Flocchini Sr. purchased the then-known Durham Meat Company, based in San Francisco. At the time, he worked as a butcher. In 1965, he had enough money to acquire a 55,000 acre bison ranch near Wright, Wyoming. Folks in that area know it as the Durham Ranch - and it is still one the largest bison operations in North America.

I think you'll enjoy the video above, where you will see the ranch, the beautiful landscape, and the massive herd they care for. This once again shows the many generations who have lived and worked Wyoming in all of its splendor.