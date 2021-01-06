VISIT: Wyoming’s 31 Named Islands

Wyoming might be landlocked, and most of it's lakes are man made, but the state still has plenty of islands- 31 of them are named.

First, lets look at this the easy way and just browse Wikipedia. Here you can find all of these named islands and their locations.

I've never heard of Wikiwand, but that is another website that names them all.

As you might imagine most of these islands are on the Western side of the state, in Teton and Sweatwater counties. Most are in rivers, just a few are in lakes.

I was able to find camping near these islands in such places as the Island Park Campground. But I was not able to find camping on any island. That does not mean that it can't be done.

Some of the most notable island are:

Jackson Lake - Out of the 31 islands in Wyoming, Jackson Lake boasts of 1/3 of them. Some of the islands at Jackson Lake are: Arizona Island, Dollar Island and Elk Island.

Most of these islands are teaming with wildlife both on and around them.

Who would have thought that a state like Wyoming would have so many islands?