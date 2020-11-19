Voice Of The Laramie Plainsmen, David Settle Up For Honors

David Settle, the voice of the Laramie High School Plainsmen, was announced as a finalist for the National Sports Media Association's Wyoming Sportscaster of the year. David has been calling games for over 20 years in Laramie and the honor is well deserved between his work on air and in the community.

No one has more passion, and cares more about the Plainsmen and athletics in general than David. Let's all cheer on David as he's deserving of the acknowledgment for his years of service in Laramie.