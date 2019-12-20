Vold Family Introduces Vacation Rental For Front Range Rodeo Fans

If there's a rodeo fan on your Christmas list, this might be the perfect present. The family of legendary stock contractor Harry Vold recently opened a new vacation property on their ranch outside of Pueblo, Colo.

Vold Rodeo Excursions offer an authentic western experience at the 20,000-acre Rattlesnake Butte ranch. Guests stay in the air-conditioned bunkhouse, which sleeps six and includes all the amenities of home along with a large kitchen, memorabilia from decades of rodeos, and a conference room for family reunions, corporate retreats, and special events.

After visitors help feed the family's famous bucking horses, they saddle up and ride, learning how to rope and round up stock on a working ranch. Guests also have access to horse riding trails, an indoor riding arena, and a ranch-style gun range. In April and May, travelers may even get to witness colts being born.

Harry Vold was known as the "Duke of the Chutes", especially in Cheyenne, where he supplied stock to Cheyenne Frontier Days for 36 years. During CFD's lean years, Vold famously volunteered to take a smaller cut to help keep the "Daddy of 'Em All" alive. In 2003, the11-time PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year was inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame. After he passed away in 2017 at the age of 93, CFD honored Vold with a video tribute.

Vold's daughter Kirsten now runs the family business, which supplies bucking stock to rodeos around the country, including the National Western Stock Show in Denver and the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.