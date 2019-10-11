This week, country stars shared music videos that highlight their lives at home, on stage and much more. Read on to watch the latest from all your favorite artists!

Walker Hayes, “Don’t Let Her”:

Walker Hayes may be a country star onstage, but his wife Laney is the definite star in the touching new song "Don't Let Her." Now that Hayes's music video has been released, fans can see Laney up close and personal at home with her husband and their children.

"Walker wanted this to be as true to his everyday life as possible, so there is no hair and make-up, no lighting, no wardrobe, no managers or team members in the room – just two camera men filming what the family normally does," says his publicist in a press release. The video keeps it real, and the very first view is their garage door opening up, welcoming viewers into their home. From there, it captures the crazy, chaotic and sweet family and their undeniably loving bond. Hayes fries bacon, the kids wrestle on the couch, Laney consoles a crying daughter and the family dog wanders around. There's so much beauty and heart in these everyday scenes.

Jason Aldean, “We Back”:

Jason Aldean's "We Back" music video was directed by his longtime collaborator Shaun Silva, and it's a wild ride. In a nutshell, it's a performance video, but visuals are achieved through eight 360 degree cameras with custom fabricated mounts attached to Aldean's microphone, the band's instruments and a beer can thrown to Aldean at the end of the performance. “We’ve put out music videos in the past from our tours, but Silva put a really cool spin on this one,” Aldean says in a press release. “Fans are going to feel like they are on stage with us, which is something I’ve never really seen pulled off like this before.”

The energetic "We Back" is from Aldean's forthcoming album, 9 which releases Nov. 22. “When I came into country music and made my mark, it was with a banger. But we haven’t put out a lot of that stuff over the last couple years," Aldean says. "So we got this song and to me it just says what it says: ‘Thought we were gone, but you’re wrong – now it’s on.’”

Blanco Brown, “Tn Whiskey”:

Blanco Brown's "Tn Whiskey" (pronounced "ten whiskey") leans heavily on metaphor. In the clip, Brown represents whiskey, and the woman he's singing about represents champagne; It's hard vs. soft, burnt rubber vs. bubbles, moody vs. celebratory. “The video expresses those angles and having someone that you love and put the time and the effort in to show them that you know, you can complement them but you just need to work on yourself," Brown tells Taste of Country.

"It’s a statement piece,” he adds. “Nothing in this world moves without negatives and positives. We’re negatives and positives. What’s life without a battery? Nothing works!”

"Tn Whiskey" is from Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs, and Brown describes it as "hot and cold" or "light and dark." Even though Brown sings about being whiskey, he admits: “I’m definitely champagne, man."