Wallethub: Habit Costs Wyoming Smokers $1.3 Mil Over Lifetime

Thinkstock

A new study by the personal-finance website Wallethub says smoking costs the average Wyoming smoker $1.3 million per year.

The study broke down the costs this way:

"The Financial Cost of Smoking in Wyoming (1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):

  • Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $92,517 (Rank: 6th)
  • Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $811,074 (Rank: 6th)
  • Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $152,675 (Rank: 25th)
  • Income Loss per Smoker – $251,263 (Rank: 31st)
  • Other Costs per Smoker – $11,337 (Rank: 17th)
  • Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $1,318,865
  • Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $25,860"
  • View the full report here.
Filed Under: smoking, tobacco, WalletHub
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top