Wallethub: Habit Costs Wyoming Smokers $1.3 Mil Over Lifetime
A new study by the personal-finance website Wallethub says smoking costs the average Wyoming smoker $1.3 million per year.
The study broke down the costs this way:
"The Financial Cost of Smoking in Wyoming (1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):
- Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $92,517 (Rank: 6th)
- Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $811,074 (Rank: 6th)
- Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $152,675 (Rank: 25th)
- Income Loss per Smoker – $251,263 (Rank: 31st)
- Other Costs per Smoker – $11,337 (Rank: 17th)
- Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $1,318,865
- Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $25,860"
- View the full report here.