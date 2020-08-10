Wally Reiman Named Cheyenne Frontier Days Grounds Chairman

The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has tapped Wally Reiman to head up the Grounds Committee.

A long-time CFD volunteer, Reiman has served 36 years on the Grounds Committee, and was inducted into the HEELS organization 28 years ago.

"Reiman brings a wealth of knowledge to the Grounds Committee and Frontier Park," CFD said in a release. "He is a local general contractor and Executive VP at Reiman Corp."

Reiman takes over for Gerald "Jerry" Moberly, who passed away in late April.

Moberly was in his second year overseeing the Grounds Committee, which takes care of maintenance and repair at Frontier Park.

