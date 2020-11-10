Walmart May Be Using Self-Driving Cars to Deliver Your Groceries

Walmart will start testing the use of General Motors' 'Cruise' self-driving car to see if it will suffice as the way to deliver groceries and other purchased items in the not-so-distant future.

While the idea might sound like something out of 'Blade Runner', 'Minority Report', or any other movie that takes place in the distant future, Walmart may be taking the next step as they are testing the idea of self-driving cars delivering purchased items to customers. For the record, it's not exactly happening in Cheyenne now, or even soon as far as we know. But right now, the concept is being tested in Scottsdale, AZ.

The idea is being put into motion at the start of 2021 as electric-powered, driverless cars will be used for the delivery of customers' purchased items. The concept is another extension of contact-less delivery, which has become all too important since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Walmart will be testing six total autonomous vehicles, that include Cruise, Ford, and Alphabet-owned Waymo. Drone delivery is also in the testing stage for Walmart.

While the program will be in the pilot stages for some time as they test out this concept, it certainly could be something we see in the coming years down the road. Just imagine, after a long day at work, or a busy day with having to watch the kids, you can have driverless vehicles drop off your groceries and other necessities you ordered from either of the Walmarts in Cheyenne. It could happen sooner than you realize.