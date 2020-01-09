Want to Make a Six-Figure Salary? Taco Bell is Hiring

There's just one thing you'll need to do.

It's a new year and with it comes new opportunities and new goals to reach. Maybe you are looking for a new job in 2020. Perhaps you're hoping to boost your income this year as well. Well, how about applying to work in fast food?

Taco Bell is looking to pay you $100,000.

Nope, that's not a typo. According to Bloomberg, Taco Bell's parent company Yum! Brands Inc. is willing to pay managers in select restaurants a six-figure salary. Surprisingly, it's all because of a low unemployment across the country which fell to 3.5 percent, the lowest it's been since 1969.

Because the country is experiencing such a rich job market, companies like Taco Bell are struggling to keep their employees. Many still see fast food as an introductory job rather than a career and they tend to move on. This has made turnover pretty common in their restaurants. So, in order to keep their managers, Taco Bell is willing to fork over the big bucks.

The only issue is they are looking for managers in their Midwest and Northeast locations so you must be willing to move.