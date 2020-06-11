Wanted Man Arrested Near Wyoming Cemetery After Car Chase, Search

A man who was wanted on felony charges in Salt Lake City was arrested near the Green River Cemetery on Wednesday night following a car

That's according to a post on the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

According to the post, sheriff's deputies spotted Darren Carson Calvin on Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs around 3 p.m. They knew Calvin was wanted in Utah, but when they tried to arrest him he got away after a short altercation.

Calvin then drove away, with deputies chasing after him. Calvin eventually got onto the Old Lincoln Highway north of Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Green River and headed westbound on the dirt road.

His vehicle broke down, and he ran away on foot near Milepost 95 on Interstate 80. Deputies couldn't find him, and the Sheriff's Department put out a warning for people not to pick up hitchhikers in the area. Calvin is considered violent and was wanted in Salt Lake City for aggravated robbery and assault on a prisoner.

A multi-agency search including the sheriff''s Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Green River Police Department then was launched. Finally, around 8 p.m. Calvin was arrested near the Green River Cemetery by deputies and officers of the Green River Police Department.

In addition to other charges against him, Calvin could be charged for possession fo a stolen firearm that was found in his vehicle, according to the post.

The sheriff's department post says members of the public who provided information on Calvin were very helpful in his capture.