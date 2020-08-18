Watch 4 Elk in Rocky Mountain National Park Wander into a Lake

As soon as I found this video, I had to do a double-take to make sure it wasn't a painting. It's 4 elk wandering into a lake in Rocky Mountain National Park and it's so beautiful, it's surreal.

Here's how the person who captured the video described what they saw:

This video was taken on August 13, 2020 at Sprague Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park. These four elk were eating, drinking, and basking in the morning sun. I got into the park before 6 AM to see the sunrise and this lake was first on my list to checkout.

For reference, Sprague Lake is located just to the southwest of Emerald Mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Google Maps Satellite View

We're only a few weeks away from elk mating season which begins in the autumn. The National Park Service mentions that these elk can weigh upwards of 1,100 pounds. As the person who captured this video discovered, early mornings and dusk are the best time to see elk in the park.

True elk majesty on display here. Jaw is on the floor.