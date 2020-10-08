Watch a Bear Appear to Perform CPR on a ‘Bear-Proof’ Trash Can

I've always known that bears are versatile creatures. They are adept climbers, can swim with no trouble and apparently are expert CPR instructors if a new video is to be believed.

This special bear moment was shared by Humble Fire Rescue. It's a bear appearing to attempt CPR on a garbage can. Seriously.

I have learned that this bear trash can moment was so famous that even TMZ shared a story about it.

I understand that this bear's real intention is to obtain whatever trash/food remnants are inside. It reminds me of a company that makes bear-proof trash cans and containers that has real bears test their products. ABC News even did a story on this interesting process.