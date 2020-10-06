Watch a Bear Get Set Free, Proceed to Annihilate Camera

It's a really good idea to not get between wherever a bear is and where he/she wants to go. A new video shared by Fish and Game proves this point as a bear was set free and then he completely destroyed the camera capturing the moment.

I first saw this shared by CBS Denver. It's Colorado Parks and Wildlife releasing a family of bears. Pay special attention to the last one.

Apparently these bears were hanging out in Boulder in a neighborhood where it wasn't safe for them or the people living there. Colorado Parks and Wildlife returned them to a more natural bear habitat and the last bear decided he would go through and not around the camera.

This just in. Bears just do what they want. Great fact to keep in mind next time you're in their neighborhood known as the wilderness.