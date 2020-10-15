Watch a Bear Try to Break Into a Colorado Car

It must feel lucky to know that a bear was outside trying to get into your vehicle, but came up empty. You'd hate to come out to find your car destroyed.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife posted a video to their Twitter account of a family's Ring capturing a bear prowling in the driveway looking to get a late-night snack. Maybe just a little something to watch Trevor Noah to.

But alas, said bear comes up empty at this home in Littleton.