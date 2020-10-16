Watch a Bobcat Fight a Rattlesnake (and Win)

If you had to guess which would win in a fight between a rattlesnake and a bobcat, who would you pick? This encounter really happened and it ended bad for the snake.

This happened just a few days ago in the wilderness.

I didn't realize that the bobcat is a natural predator which successfully faces off against western diamondback rattlesnakes often as pointed out by the Charlotte Observer. They shared a tweet from Arizona Game and Fish where the bobcat didn't fare as well.

We love our nature in Wyoming and it's always fascinating to see predators facing off in the survival of the fittest.