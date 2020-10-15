Watch a Bull Moose Try to Convince a Cow Moose That He’s the One

It's not often that you get to witness a bull moose make a love connection. That's exactly what happened in front of a hiker in the wild recently.

Watch this moose Romeo try to convince a moose cow that he's her soulmate.

This moose courting process happens in the fall beginning in September and wrapping up by late October. American Expeditions shares some interesting facts about how it happens:

Cows will attract bulls with loud moans, while bulls will compete with each other by antler fighting.

Based on the loud bugle that the bull lets out about halfway through the video, it sounds like he thinks that she's impressed with him. According to the person who shared the video, this process continued long after the sun went down.