Watch a Bunch of People in Jackson Slipping and Falling Down

If you enjoy people in Jackson struggling a little, you should thoroughly enjoy this video compilation of a bunch of people in that city slipping and falling on their backsides.

From what I can gather, no one was seriously injured in these spills other than having their egos bruised. It's a YouTube channel that specializes in people slipping in falling and they've just dropped a compilation from Jackson.

The Jackson town square webcam is one of the most watched in the world. The YouTube channel alone has over 130,000 subscribers.

The benefit of having such a popular location and webcam is you'll get plenty of attention, but it also means that falling down and having a boo boo can make you suddenly famous for the wrong reasons. Just goes to show you that gravity doesn't discriminate and doesn't care if you are a multi-millionaire hanging out with the rich and the famous.