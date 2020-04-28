Watch a Family Give Their Great-Grandmother a Birthday Parade

Another family has refused to allow the current pandemic quarantine to keep them from letting their great-grandmother know she's remembered on her birthday as they threw her a parade.

This video was captured as a great-grandmother in Canada was surprised by her entire family with a parade by her home.

Here's what her family shared about this incredible woman's family size:

It’s my grandmother's birthday during the quarantine. She is 79 years old. She has 8 kids, 10 grandkids, and 9 (almost 10), grandkids. Everybody is in cars.

According to the CDC, people over 65 years old are especially at-risk for more serious health problems from the COVID-19 virus. Kudos to this family for making sure they observe the precautions to keep their matriarch safe while also making sure she remembers how loved she is.