Watch a Family Give Their Great-Grandmother a Birthday Parade

ViralHog via YouTube

Another family has refused to allow the current pandemic quarantine to keep them from letting their great-grandmother know she's remembered on her birthday as they threw her a parade.

This video was captured as a great-grandmother in Canada was surprised by her entire family with a parade by her home.

Here's what her family shared about this incredible woman's family size:

It’s my grandmother's birthday during the quarantine. She is 79 years old. She has 8 kids, 10 grandkids, and 9 (almost 10), grandkids. Everybody is in cars.

According to the CDC, people over 65 years old are especially at-risk for more serious health problems from the COVID-19 virus. Kudos to this family for making sure they observe the precautions to keep their matriarch safe while also making sure she remembers how loved she is.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Birthday parade, canada, COVID-19, Great-grandmother, Quebec
Categories: Videos
Back To Top