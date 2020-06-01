Watch a Girl Get a Surprise Birthday Visit from a Huge Elk

What would you like for your birthday? As for me, I'd like what this girl got. She ended up with a surprise visit from a huge elk.

This is a new video share from a girl's birthday party. For reference, there's no indication of where it happened, only that it was July of last year.

The video description adds a very important detail:

We were at a safari park for our daughter's first birthday, when this mammoth of an elk came up to us!

I wanted to include that part because we've had our fill with tourists (wait, I meant tourons) petting, feeding and/or riding wildlife when they shouldn't. This elk was so darn friendly because he's a resident in a safari park. More often than not, those places actually sell food to feed the animals so this elk equates people with a treat.

How many times have we seen tourists do ignorant things when they see wildlife?

I could share 50 other instances, but you get the idea. This sweet girl wasn't doing anything wrong. She's in a safari park. It's her birthday and an elk was being friendly. It's all good.