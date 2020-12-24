Watch a Hunter Get Real Close to a Whitetail, Then Get Snorted At

Most hunters would love to be able to tell this story. A new video share shows how one guy got so close to a whitetail buck that he got snorted at.

First observation is this is a beautiful animal. Second observation is this guy was hunting. It makes me wonder exactly what he was hunting because this buck nearly jumped into his lap. NOTE: make sure your sound is turned way up for this one. The moment before the buck runs off, he lets out a huge snort. It's great.

According to the guy's description, there's more entertaining backstory to this video. He said that earlier that morning he had a doe nearly run over him from about 5 yards away so he theorized one reason this buck was so ticked at him was that the buck was probably after the doe and figured this guy scared her off. It's always about a woman, isn't it?

Either way it's a fun hunting moment that resulted in a very funny man/whitetail moment and that's what the internet is good for.