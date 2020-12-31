Watch a Kind Man Give a Homeless Guy His Own Pants

How far would you go to help someone in need? A new video shows a kind man who quite literally gave a homeless guy the pants he was wearing.

This happened recently in Fresno, California. The man's name is Daniel Richards. His wife is recording the video on her phone and her husband goes to talk to the homeless guy named David. She gives backstory about what happened as the video rolls.

Daniel had asked the homeless guy if he would accept the pants before he walked over so he wouldn't be freaked out by the guy dropping his drawers.

As we wrap up 2020, I have to wonder how much better off we'd be if there were more Daniels. It's one thing to give someone some spare change. It's quite another to give them the clothing you're wearing. More of this kind of heart please.