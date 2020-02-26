Watch a Massive Snow Squall Completely Overwhelm Colorado

If you think our weather has been wacky this winter, wait until you see a snow squall that completely overwhelmed Colorado this week.

Kendra Fleischman shared the video above showing how calm her morning began and then the wall of snow that turned her day into a blizzard. Here's how she described it on YouTube:

Interesting weather this morning! Started with a lovely sunrise then quickly turned into a blizzard and then ended just as quick. This video shows the sunrise and snow squall. I'm glad I was not driving in this.

This is the same storm that closed parts of I-70 as CBS Denver reported.

Famed storm chaser Reed Timmer was actually driving in the middle of this.

Wyoming weather, I take back at least some of the nasty things I've said about you this winter. It could be worse.