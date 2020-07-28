Watch a Moose Family Living Large Playing in a Family’s Sprinkler

As hot as it's been this summer in Wyoming, we understand that sometimes you need to find some relief by playing in a sprinkler. That's also the case if you're a moose as a new video share reveals.

One family had their sprinkler activated when they noticed they had visitors. Big, hairy visitors.Based on the video description, I believe this happened in Anchorage, Alaska.

This cow with kids were pretty sedate. A much bigger moose got famous last year for doing the same thing.

It's one thing to stand in a sprinkler, but quite another to have your kids running back and through it.

I have been there and done that. Wonder how a moose would like a Slip 'N Slide? I'm tempted to put one in the yard and see if any moose will try it out.