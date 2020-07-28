Watch a Moose Family Living Large Playing in a Family’s Sprinkler

ViralHog via YouTube

As hot as it's been this summer in Wyoming, we understand that sometimes you need to find some relief by playing in a sprinkler. That's also the case if you're a moose as a new video share reveals.

One family had their sprinkler activated when they noticed they had visitors. Big, hairy visitors.Based on the video description, I believe this happened in Anchorage, Alaska.

This cow with kids were pretty sedate. A much bigger moose got famous last year for doing the same thing.

It's one thing to stand in a sprinkler, but quite another to have your kids running back and through it.

I have been there and done that. Wonder how a moose would like a Slip 'N Slide? I'm tempted to put one in the yard and see if any moose will try it out.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: alaska, Anchorage, Moose, Sprinkler
Categories: Videos
Back To Top