Watch a Moose Throw a Pool Party for Himself Near Yellowstone

Some people are dealing with 2020 better than others and that includes animals apparently. There's a new video showing a moose who decided to throw a pool party for himself in Yellowstone National Park.

This is a brand new share, but it appears the video was captured back in May. This moose is obviously living his best life.

The description says this was captured my a motion-sensitive trail came near Yellowstone.

I have to admit that while I knew that moose love water, I didn't realize they are also very adept divers. Reshareworthy did a story about a moose that was mistaken for a lake monster as he was 20 feet under the water at one point.

I think we should embrace this and tell the tourons that we have a Wyoming lake monster. It would be like "Nessie", but for us Wyoming folk. Or, maybe not.