Watch a Rancher’s Inspired Calving Meeting with His Cows

Sometimes you have to let your cows know who's boss. That's why I laughed really hard when a rancher shared a video of a pre-calving meeting he had with his cows.

This moment of ranch hilarity was shared by Hashknife Ranch and Enterprises in Montana. You will love it. "Ladies, today marks the official beginning to this year's calving season."

"All you cows here. We let you go to the prom last June. This is the result. All you girls on that side of the fence who were whining about not being able to go the prom. You're about to find out why." That is classic.

"You should only calve between 10 am and 3 pm...no nighttime calving". This guy should go on a stand-up comedy tour once it's allowed again.