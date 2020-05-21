Watch a Sheridan Kid Mesmerize Horses With His Harmonica

This may be the perfect Wyoming internet moment. It's a new video that shows a Sheridan kid who mesmerized a bunch of horses with his harmonica.

Phillip Fauquet shared this memory on YouTube with the following memory of something he did back in 2015.

I played my harmonica in a field in Sheridan, Wyoming while I was visiting my Aunt and Uncle in 2015. They all came running to hear me. Little did I know, I would end up moving to Sheridan 4 years later.

Phillip mentions that he's a horse whisperer which reminded me of the 1998 movie of the same name starring Robert Redford. Watching the trailer again freaked me out for a weird reason. For whatever reason, my mind never put two and two together and realized that movie featured a very young Scarlett Johansson.

I share all of this to ask the burning question...I wonder if Scarlett Johansson enjoys people playing the harmonica?

Thank you internet for providing me distractions like this.

