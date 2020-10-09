Watch a Tiny Dog Chase Off a Huge Moose in Pinedale, Wyoming

A moose tried to enter a senior center in Pinedale, but a tiny dog wasn't having any of it and chased him off.

Here's how the person who described the video described it:

A big moose tried to get in the senior center. It kept looking inside from the door and windows. He has been around here a month. A dog lives with the aged senior citizen, he is so brave, tries to protect his mom, and doesn't get hurt. The moose is walking away very friendly.

The moose seemed a bit confused about who this tiny warrior was and why he was barking up a storm. The good news is the moose figured it wasn't worth the trouble and retreated.

