Watch a Tornado Touch Down in Colorado [VIDEO]

Summer storms spurred a tornado in NE Colorado Wednesday evening.

A video, filmed by Bret Kirk and shared by KDVR shows a tornado near the intersection of County Roads 16 and 57. KDVR reports that the location is 4 miles southeast of the Nebraska state line.

The director of communications for Sedgwick County said there's no reports of injuries.

The tornado touchdown has not been officially confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Source: KDVR