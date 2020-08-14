Watch a Trucker’s Dash Cam Video of Him Barely Missing a Bear

It's always important to keep your eyes on the road as you just never know when wildlife might decide to cross in front of you. One trucker shared a dash cam video showing his close call with a bear that crossed the highway right in front of him.

I believe this trucker was traveling through the western part of Canada when this happened.

Here's how he described the near miss:

While towing a trailer South on a double lane highway, a bear crossed the highway in front of us forcing me to head towards the shoulder. I just got the truck slowed down enough as a result of the trailer behind me to avoid hitting the bear.

Bears being hit by vehicles has always been a problem, but more so recently. A few days ago in Yosemite, The Mercury News reported that 4 bears were hit by cars in Yosemite National Park. Based on stats they shared, over 400 bears have been hit in the last 25 years. That's a staggering number.

The last time I drove from Rock Springs to Casper, it was like a wildlife shooting gallery crossing the highway. I lost count of how many near misses I had which only became more terrifying at night.

Kudos to this truck driver for paying attention and not making this bear another road kill statistic.

