Watch a White Bear Put On an Incredible Pole Dancing Performance

If you go it, you got it. A new video share shows a white bar put on one of the most incredible pole dancing performances - ever.

Watch this bear go at it. It's more than a back-scratching effort. It's truly a performance. Play your favorite dancing music while you watch this. You can thank me later.

This video actually taught me something about bears that I did not know. This is a spirit bear (really) also known as a Kermode bear. As Wikipedia states, this bear is a relative of the black bear but appears white due to a missing gene. It also includes a very strange statistic. Wikipedia claims that white bears are 35% more successful fishing for salmon than black bears.

All I know for sure is that this bear would be a superstar if American Bandstand were still around. Even Dick Clark would be impressed at the moves this bear has.