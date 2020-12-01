Watch a Woman Go Fishing With Her Pet Bear Named Archie

It's obvious that we see bears in a different way than the rest of the world. More proof of this includes videos shared by a woman showing a recent fishing trip she took with her bear named Archie.

The woman's name is Veronika. Her bear (yes, her bear) likes to go fishing but not in the way that bears usually fish. Instead of perching himself in the middle of a stream, Archie the bear goes in a boat...with Veronika.

Archie also sometimes rows the boat himself. Really.

Before any future tourists in Yellowstone get any bright ideas, I should point out that Veronika is Russian. While it's not completely common, some Russians do have bears as pets as Russia Beyond shared.

It's good for Veronika that Archie appears to like her and settles for fish they catch for dinner instead of her.