Watch a Yellowstone Bison Get Mad, Destroy Tire on Car

It's mating season at Yellowstone which means that male bison in the park can take a dislike to you even sooner than before. A guy learned this recently when a bison decided to destroy the tire on his car.

This happened just a few days ago as reported by KRTV News.

The National Park Service has some handy tips about being near male bison during mating season which begins in early June.

A tail held high in a "question mark" fashion indicates a threat or challenge.

Here's a Yellowstone pro tip: If you're close enough to see a male bison's tail, you're too close as this driver learned