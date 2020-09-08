Watch a Yellowstone Bison Loving This Week’s Snowstorm – Not

For once in my life, I can fully identify with a bison. There's new video out of Yellowstone National Park showing one of these large beasts fully enjoying this week's snow storm. Oh, wait. No, he's not.

See if you can understand the emotions this bison is seeming to exhibit while walking through the snow in Yellowstone as shared by ABC News on Facebook.

It probably won't come as a surprise to you that the winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on our part of Wyoming went through Yellowstone first. This bison (and you) can take heart. The forecast for the rest of the week will make the snow go away rather quickly with highs back in the 70's by the weekend.

If I had to guess, I'd say this bison probably loved the snow more than us just like this big guy did a few storms back.