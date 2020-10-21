Watch a Yellowstone Traffic Jam Result in a Bison Stampede

What came first? The chicken or the egg? To rephrase that question in a Yellowstone kind of way...did the bison cause the traffic jam or did the traffic jam cause the bison stampede?

Based on the date of the video share, this rather intense bison moment happened in Yellowstone on October 13. What begins as the typical bison leisurely walking by your vehicle turns into a full-on stampede.

Rachel Louise Just who shared the video described it like this:

I was just driving through Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming for a lovely fall adventure when the bison - as we often see happen - decided to conduct traffic their own way. Here's what happened next....

According to a somewhat recent Yellowstone count from the National Park Service, there were nearly 5,000 bison in the park. Since the bulls can weigh upwards of 2,000 pounds, you don't want to end up on the wrong side of their grumpiness.

It's hard to tell, but it appears some vehicles may have some insurance claims to submit.