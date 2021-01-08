Watch an Entire Bison Family Mistake a Car for a Salt Lick
This just in. Bison love salt. It's no secret that your vehicle will collect salt from roads especially during winter months. If you do the math, it's no surprise that a bison family thought a car was a salt lick as a new video reveals.
I'm pretty sure based on the video information provided that this bison encounter happened in the Dakotas. A family was watching bison headed their way. They didn't expect that they would become the target of all the bison tongues. NOTE: some slightly NSFW words in this one.
This isn't the first time it's happened or even rare. As a matter of fact, bison lick salt off of vehicles all the time like they did in Canada and Nebraska and I could go on and on. A bison salt moment also happened in Yellowstone a few years ago.
Bison do what they want and we wouldn't want it any other way.