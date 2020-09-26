Watch Ash from the Mullen Wildfire Fill the Skies Over Cheyenne

As the Mullen wildfire west of Laramie grows, so does the ash in the skies. New video shows just how thick the ash cloud has become.

The Laramie County Fire District #1 shared this video today to give you an idea.

As we reported earlier, gusty winds are expected to grow this wildfire. K2 Radio reported earlier that the Mullen Fire is now over 80,000 acres in size.

Many residents in southern Wyoming have shared harrowing video of what the smoke looks like from their home.

Thoughts are prayers remain with the teams that continue to battle this blaze.