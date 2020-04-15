WATCH: Baby Bison Born On Easter at Yellowstone National Park

A video of a bison calf being born on Easter (April 12th, 2020) at Yellowstone National Park has recently gone viral.

The video was posted by the official NBC Montana Facebook page along with a message that read:

BABY BISON BEING BORN ON EASTER SUNDAY

BABY BISON BORN ON EASTER VIDEO: A video of a baby bison being born on Easter Sunday in Yellowstone National Park. Thanks to Jake and Josh, who are essential workers in Yellowstone, for sending in the video. Please watch till the end. Send your videos/photos to nbcmontana.com/chimein.

It truly is a miracle to witness childbirth, even among wildlife, but it is extra special when it happens on a holiday like Easter. What makes it even more special is the way the entire herd came around the newborn to protect and clean it.

