WATCH: Baby Bison Run With Herd In Meeteetse

There's nothing quite like seeing babies having fun, even when they're baby animals.

The Antler Ranch in Meeteetse, Wyoming, posted a video to their official Facebook page of some baby bison playing in their herd along with a message that read:

Had a chance to see the babies today and were treated to a sprint. The closet to a sporting event we have had in a long while.

According to the about section of their Facebook page, Antler Ranch was originally a cattle ranch, but in 1997 the decision was made to sell all the cattle and invest in buffalo.