WATCH: Baby Bison Run With Herd In Meeteetse

Antler Ranch via Facebook

There's nothing quite like seeing babies having fun, even when they're baby animals.

The Antler Ranch in Meeteetse, Wyoming, posted a video to their official Facebook page of some baby bison playing in their herd along with a message that read:

Had a chance to see the babies today and were treated to a sprint. The closet to a sporting event we have had in a long while.

According to the about section of their Facebook page, Antler Ranch was originally a cattle ranch, but in 1997 the decision was made to sell all the cattle and invest in buffalo.

