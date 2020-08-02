Watch Bighorn Sheep Scale a Mountainside Like it’s Nothing

Many in Wyoming are pretty good climbers. But none of us humans can climb quite like a bighorn sheep. A new video share shows many of them going up a mountainside like it's nothing.

This happened in Wolf Creek, Montana north of the Wyoming border above Helena.

The Denver Zoo has some interesting stats on just how good bighorn sheep are at climbing. They state that bighorn can easily jump 7 foot gaps in the rock and land on small ledges.

When you're on the food chain below mountain lions and coyotes, this bighorn sheep ability can be a life saver.

This video reminded me of a similar bighorn sheep moment that was captured in Yellowstone a few years ago.

Bighorn sheep climbing rock is obviously not an uncommon thing, but it's not often we get to see it quite like this.