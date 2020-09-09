WATCH: Bison Duke it Out Somewhere in Wyoming

Though the bison rut has long since peaked, it's not stopping some cantankerous bulls from getting physical.

That's the case in this video shared to Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Joy Anderson shared the video in which two bison are fighting somewhere on the Wyoming prairie. The person filming the video is heard asking, "Are we getting along, boys?"

It doesn't appear so.

Bison are dangerous animals and should not be approached. Last month, a woman in the Black Hills lost her pants after walking too close to a bison and being flung.