[WATCH] Bobcats Attempt to Attack Dog in Colorado

Two bobcats ran out of a creek in an attempt to attack a dog in Monument, Colorado. The incident occurred on Monday morning when Bob Myhren took his dog outside.

Myhren told KDVR that he takes a bat out with him, as there have been coyotes in the creek next to his home. And, in this case, bobcats.

The close call with his dog and the two bobcats was thwarted by fast thinking on Myhren's end, as he yelled at the two bobcats as soon as they appeared. The entire incident was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

Source: KDVR