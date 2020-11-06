Eric Diersen has a lot to be thankful for following the Cameron Peak Fire. His home, between Green Ridge and Crown Point Road, faced the Cameron Peak Fire twice this Summer.

Diersen shared that he prepped his property by removing beetle kill, grass, pine needs and pinecones in the area. He went on to say that fire crews then came in and did a much more efficient sweep of his property.

Fire crews are reminding residents that they can help firefighters by being 'fire wise'.

The Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page shared on Friday morning that the Cameron Peak Fire is 92 percent contained with 208,913 acres burned and 1,091 personnel on the scene.