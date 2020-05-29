WATCH: City-Wide Cheyenne Senior Video Tribute

The class of 2020 has been taught a valuable, and tough, life lesson, sometimes things don't work out the way we planned.

Because of the dangers posed by large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic, high school graduation ceremonies have had to be changed up. The four Cheyenne high schools will hold graduation ceremonies on June 12 and 13 at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Complete with social distancing protocols and facemasks.

To add to to the commencement festivities, the TV/Media teachers from the Cheyenne high schools teamed up to create a city-wide senior video tribute. They wanted to make sure this year's seniors know how proud the teacher are of them. You can watch it here: