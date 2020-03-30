Hasbro Makes Classic ‘G.I. Joe’ Episodes Free on YouTube

Another day, another very cool — and totally free — binge watch options added to our coronavirus quarantine lives.

Over the weekend, the toymakers at Hasbro — the corporate owners of the military men of G.I. Joe — made 15 episodes of the classic G.I. Joe cartoon available online. The episodes are broken up into three serialized miniseries: “The Revenge of Cobra,” “The M.A.S.S. Device,” and “The Pyramid of Darkness.” All the episodes are streaming free, right now, on Hasbro’s YouTube Channel.

(If you are literally too lazy to click a link, we’ve embedded the entirety of “The Revenge of Cobra” in this post. You’re welcome.)

The original G.I. Joe cartoon ran from 1983 to 1986, based on the original Hasbro toys; 95 total episodes were produced in that first series. (“The M.A.S.S. Device” miniseries available on YouTube is actually the original five installments of the show, with “The Revenge of Cobra” the next five, in case you’re really concerned with continuity.) An theatrical animated movie followed, along with several revivals and spinoffs and two live-action movies. A third, titled Snake Eyes, began shooting earlier this year, and was scheduled to open in theaters on October 23, 2020. With production delays, it will almost certainly arrive later than that. But, hey, you can watch “The Revenge of Cobra” in the meantime.