Watch Colgate’s New Commercial Shot on a Wyoming Mountainside

I've never brushed my teeth on the side of a mountain, but I would imagine that it's hard. A new Colgate commercial tries to make the case that it's perfectly normal.

The guy featured in this video is famous climber/director Jimmy Chin. Jimmy was part of the team that shot Alex Honnold's famous "Free Solo" movie. The new commercial is for Colgate Total and shows Jimmy climbing a Wyoming mountain, sleeping on the mountainside and yes, brushing his teeth the next morning.

It seems that Colgate is claiming that if you brush your teeth, you can ascend past ledges you couldn't before. That may be true for some, but it would take a heck of a lot more than toothpaste to get me even 5 feet off the ground. (serious fear of heights here)

Jimmy Chin is a super-talented guy. He's a world famous climber and his filmmaking abilities earned him a talk at Google about what it was like to make "Free Solo".

Jimmy has some rather famous friends, too. Along with Alex Honnold who was the first man to free solo El Capitan in Yosemite, he recently led actress Brie Larson (aka Captain Marvel) on a climb.

I'm not surprised that Colgate chose Jimmy for their new commercial. If they can help you climb a mountain (apparently), they sure can make your teeth whiter I guess.