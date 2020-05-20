[WATCH] Colorado Man Kicked Out of Costco for Not Wearing Mask

A Colorado man has gone viral after attempting to bully a Costco employee over the company's policy on COVID-19 masks.

According to USA Today, the incident unfolded at a Costco Warehouse located in Arvada (5195 Wadsworth Blvd.). In a video that has since gone viral, we see a shopper confront an employee with his cell phone camera because he was asked to wear a COVID-19 face covering. Costco's current policy requires all employees and customers to wear masks while within the store to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The man, obviously upset about the rule, turns on his cell phone camera and says "I'm going to show my 3,000-follower Instagram feed. Mostly locals." The employee calmly addresses the Instagram audience explaining that he is asking the member to follow store guidelines. That's when things start to go south. The customer turns the camera back on himself and says "And I'm not doing it because I woke up in a free country."

That's when the Costco employee, identified as "Tison" takes the customer's cart away, asks him to leave and says, "Have a nice day." The man decided to hand his money to someone with him who did have a mask and asked them to purchase their items. However, it was too late. Tison was already leaving with the cart as the customer yelled, "'Cause I'm not a [EXPLETIVE] sheep!"

See the tense interaction below: