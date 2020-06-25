WATCH: Coronavirsus Patients Describe Having the Disease

For me, one of the things that gets lost in all the talk and news coverage of COVID-19 is what is it like to have the disease. There's all the info about case numbers, how many and where. Reminders to wear masks and wash your hands. But, I've rarely seen people who have battled the novel coronavirus talk about what it is like, what they felt.

So, thanks to YouTube, I went down a rabbit hole of interviews and personal testimonies of people with COVID, and I want to share some of those videos with you.

First, is a video from the folks AsapSCIENCE that talks about what COVID-19 is and how it works. It's a nice basic overview.

This is Dr. Michael Saag, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alabama. He talks about his personal experience of infection.

This is Mark McClurg, a 40-year-old pastor from County Down in Northern Ireland. In this video from March, he talks about his experience.

Symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell